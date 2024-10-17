Sign up
Previous
363 / 365
Missing Pieces
This monarch was found in the grass in a section of the gardens where the landscapers trucks had been driven... it seemed to be in bad shape but Kate managed to get it moved over onto a beautiful flower. You can see the flowers in the background.
17th October 2024
17th Oct 24
Views
9
9
Comments
4
4
Fav's
3
3
Camera
ILCE-7RM5
Taken
17th October 2024 1:53pm
Tags
hand
,
flowers
,
monarch
,
imperfect
,
sony-a7rv
,
sonya7rv
,
gibbs-gardens
,
missing-pieces
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Very nice
October 19th, 2024
Heather
ace
Oh, poor monarch! Good for Kate! And this is a lovely shot! Gorgeous colours and bokeh! And I love the monarch on Kate's hand! Fav
October 19th, 2024
Susan Wakely
ace
Nicely rescued.
October 19th, 2024
Linda Godwin
Glad you girls could help it out a little.
October 19th, 2024
