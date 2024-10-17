Previous
Missing Pieces by kvphoto
Missing Pieces

This monarch was found in the grass in a section of the gardens where the landscapers trucks had been driven... it seemed to be in bad shape but Kate managed to get it moved over onto a beautiful flower. You can see the flowers in the background.
17th October 2024 17th Oct 24

KV

@kvphoto
January 1, 2024 begins my 6th year on 365.
Christine Sztukowski ace
Very nice
October 19th, 2024  
Heather ace
Oh, poor monarch! Good for Kate! And this is a lovely shot! Gorgeous colours and bokeh! And I love the monarch on Kate's hand! Fav
October 19th, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
Nicely rescued.
October 19th, 2024  
Linda Godwin
Glad you girls could help it out a little.
October 19th, 2024  
