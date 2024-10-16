Sign up
Photo 2104
Brilliant Red
This brilliant red, male, Northern Cardinal brightened my afternoon.
16th October 2024
16th Oct 24
5
5
KV
ace
@kvphoto
January 1, 2024 begins my 6th year on 365. This year I'd like to carve out some time to learn more about photo editing if...
Views
13
Comments
5
Fav's
5
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7RM5
Taken
16th October 2024 2:38pm
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Tags
red
,
brilliant
,
northern-cardinal
,
sony-a7rv
,
sonya7rv
Heather
ace
His colour is just stunning! A super capture! Fav
October 16th, 2024
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
ooooh such a bright pop!
October 16th, 2024
Shutterbug
ace
Brilliant. Terrific capture of this beautiful bird.
October 16th, 2024
Islandgirl
ace
He's a beauty, love his brilliant red colour!
October 16th, 2024
gloria jones
ace
Perfect!
October 16th, 2024
