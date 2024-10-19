Sign up
Previous
Photo 2108
Monarch
"The butterfly is a flying flower,
The flower a tethered butterfly."
--Ponce Denis Ecouchard Lebrun
19th October 2024
19th Oct 24
10
9
KV
ace
@kvphoto
January 1, 2024 begins my 6th year on 365. This year I'd like to carve out some time to learn more about photo editing if...
2518
photos
167
followers
152
following
577% complete
2101
2102
2103
2104
2105
2106
2107
2108
Views
17
Comments
10
Fav's
9
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7RM5
Taken
17th October 2024 1:11pm
Tags
flowers
,
monarch
,
zinnia
,
sony-a7rv
,
sonya7rv
,
gibbs-gardens
*lynn
ace
excellent capture ~ love all the colors!
October 19th, 2024
Corinne C
ace
Superb
October 19th, 2024
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Gorgeous
October 19th, 2024
Heather
ace
A beautiful capture! (and wow- you still have monarchs!) Fav
October 19th, 2024
Susan Wakely
ace
So lovely.
October 19th, 2024
Linda Godwin
Awesome flying flowers!!
October 19th, 2024
Renee Salamon
ace
Stunning
October 19th, 2024
Dorothy
ace
Sadly we didn’t see many monarchs this year! This is a beauty.
October 19th, 2024
Elisabeth Sæter
Beautiful shot
October 19th, 2024
Judith Johnson
ace
Stunning, a beautifully colourful image
October 19th, 2024
