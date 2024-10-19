Previous
Monarch by kvphoto
Photo 2108

Monarch

"The butterfly is a flying flower,
The flower a tethered butterfly."

--Ponce Denis Ecouchard Lebrun
19th October 2024 19th Oct 24

KV

ace
@kvphoto
January 1, 2024 begins my 6th year on 365. This year I'd like to carve out some time to learn more about photo editing if...
577% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

*lynn ace
excellent capture ~ love all the colors!
October 19th, 2024  
Corinne C ace
Superb
October 19th, 2024  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Gorgeous
October 19th, 2024  
Heather ace
A beautiful capture! (and wow- you still have monarchs!) Fav
October 19th, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
So lovely.
October 19th, 2024  
Linda Godwin
Awesome flying flowers!!
October 19th, 2024  
Renee Salamon ace
Stunning
October 19th, 2024  
Dorothy ace
Sadly we didn’t see many monarchs this year! This is a beauty.
October 19th, 2024  
Elisabeth Sæter
Beautiful shot
October 19th, 2024  
Judith Johnson ace
Stunning, a beautifully colourful image
October 19th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise