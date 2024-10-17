Previous
Cosmo Glow by kvphoto
Photo 2105

Cosmo Glow

"Precious jewel, you glow, you shine, reflecting all the good things in the world. Just look at yourself."

--Maya Angelou
bkb in the city ace
Beautiful shot
October 18th, 2024  
Heather ace
Gorgeous colours and I love your focus and dof! (and I love cosmos!) Fav
October 18th, 2024  
Corinne ace
Superb
October 18th, 2024  
Carole Sandford ace
Beautiful shot!
October 18th, 2024  
Mags ace
Just beautiful!
October 18th, 2024  
Joan Robillard ace
Beautiful
October 18th, 2024  
GaryW
Great colors in the background!
October 18th, 2024  
LManning (Laura) ace
So romantic!
October 18th, 2024  
