Photo 2105
Cosmo Glow
"Precious jewel, you glow, you shine, reflecting all the good things in the world. Just look at yourself."
--Maya Angelou
17th October 2024
17th Oct 24
8
5
KV
ace
@kvphoto
January 1, 2024 begins my 6th year on 365. This year I'd like to carve out some time to learn more about photo editing if...
2515
photos
167
followers
152
following
576% complete
2099
2100
2101
2102
2103
2104
2105
2106
2100
2101
2102
362
2103
2104
2105
2106
Views
22
Comments
8
Fav's
5
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7RM5
Taken
17th October 2024 1:29pm
flower
glow
cosmo
sony-a7rv
sonya7rv
bkb in the city
ace
Beautiful shot
October 18th, 2024
Heather
ace
Gorgeous colours and I love your focus and dof! (and I love cosmos!) Fav
October 18th, 2024
Corinne
ace
Superb
October 18th, 2024
Carole Sandford
ace
Beautiful shot!
October 18th, 2024
Mags
ace
Just beautiful!
October 18th, 2024
Joan Robillard
ace
Beautiful
October 18th, 2024
GaryW
Great colors in the background!
October 18th, 2024
LManning (Laura)
ace
So romantic!
October 18th, 2024
