Photo 2101
Pawtrait
Sugar loves the cooler weather and being outside makes her so happy.
14th October 2024
14th Oct 24
KV
ace
@kvphoto
January 1, 2024 begins my 6th year on 365. This year I'd like to carve out some time to learn more about photo editing if...
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
7
Fav's
6
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7RM5
Taken
15th October 2024 3:19pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Popular
page
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
dog
,
portrait
,
pawtrait
,
great-pyrenees
,
sony-a7rv
,
sonya7rv
Heather
ace
A lovely portrait of beautiful Sugar! The gold bokeh is a perfect background for her white sandy fur! Fav
October 15th, 2024
Walks @ 7
ace
You've really captured her well, fav!
October 15th, 2024
Corinne C
ace
What a beautiful light on this portrait! and a cute pup!
October 15th, 2024
Mags
ace
Oh so very sweet! Sugar just looks so calm and relaxed.
October 15th, 2024
Joan Robillard
ace
Very Nice
October 15th, 2024
Islandgirl
ace
She's a Beauty!
October 15th, 2024
Carole Sandford
ace
Such a beautiful capture!
October 15th, 2024
