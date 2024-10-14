Previous
Pawtrait

Sugar loves the cooler weather and being outside makes her so happy.
14th October 2024 14th Oct 24

KV

ace
@kvphoto
Heather ace
A lovely portrait of beautiful Sugar! The gold bokeh is a perfect background for her white sandy fur! Fav
October 15th, 2024  
Walks @ 7 ace
You've really captured her well, fav!
October 15th, 2024  
Corinne C ace
What a beautiful light on this portrait! and a cute pup!
October 15th, 2024  
Mags ace
Oh so very sweet! Sugar just looks so calm and relaxed.
October 15th, 2024  
Joan Robillard ace
Very Nice
October 15th, 2024  
Islandgirl ace
She's a Beauty!
October 15th, 2024  
Carole Sandford ace
Such a beautiful capture!
October 15th, 2024  
