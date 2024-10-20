Sign up
Previous
Photo 2109
Gulf Fritillary
"Butterflies and zebras And moonbeams and fairy tales That's all she ever thinks about Riding with the wind."
--Jimi Hendrix
20th October 2024
20th Oct 24
1
1
KV
ace
@kvphoto
January 1, 2024 begins my 6th year on 365. This year I'd like to carve out some time to learn more about photo editing if...
2519
photos
167
followers
152
following
577% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7RM5
Taken
17th October 2024 1:55pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
flowers
,
butterfly
,
cosmos
,
gulf-fritillary
,
sony-a7rv
,
sonya7rv
,
gibbs-gardens
Joan Robillard
ace
Fantastic
October 20th, 2024
