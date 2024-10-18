Sign up
Photo 2106
Photo 2106
Against a Blue Sky
"I'm still in love with this blue sky until forever and ever, eternally."
--Mika
18th October 2024
18th Oct 24
6
3
KV
ace
@kvphoto
January 1, 2024 begins my 6th year on 365. This year I'd like to carve out some time to learn more about photo editing if...
2515
photos
167
followers
152
following
576% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
18
Comments
6
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7RM5
Taken
17th October 2024 1:41pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
sky
,
blue
,
flower
,
cosmo
,
sony-a7rv
,
sonya7rv
Heather
ace
Wow! Yes! A stunning shot with the purple against the blue! Fav
October 18th, 2024
Mags
ace
Simply elegant!
October 18th, 2024
Dorothy
ace
“All alone am I”. But beautiful.
October 18th, 2024
GaryW
Stunning colors!
October 18th, 2024
LManning (Laura)
ace
I love the elegant simplicity of this.
October 18th, 2024
Corinne C
ace
So poetic
October 18th, 2024
