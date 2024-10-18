Previous
Against a Blue Sky by kvphoto
Against a Blue Sky

"I'm still in love with this blue sky until forever and ever, eternally."

--Mika
18th October 2024 18th Oct 24

KV

ace
@kvphoto
January 1, 2024 begins my 6th year on 365. This year I'd like to carve out some time to learn more about photo editing if...
Heather ace
Wow! Yes! A stunning shot with the purple against the blue! Fav
October 18th, 2024  
Mags ace
Simply elegant!
October 18th, 2024  
Dorothy ace
“All alone am I”. But beautiful.
October 18th, 2024  
GaryW
Stunning colors!
October 18th, 2024  
LManning (Laura) ace
I love the elegant simplicity of this.
October 18th, 2024  
Corinne C ace
So poetic
October 18th, 2024  
