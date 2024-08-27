Previous
Tugboat on Arkansas River by kvphoto
357 / 365

Tugboat on Arkansas River

From Day 22 of our Rocky Mountain trip.
27th August 2024 27th Aug 24

Heather ace
Fascinating! I have never seen a tugboat like this! Beautiful light and reflections! Fav
August 29th, 2024  
Corinne C ace
Wow this is a fantastic image both for the beauty of the scenery and the amazing boat!
August 29th, 2024  
