Just a Pinecone by kwind
Photo 2733

Just a Pinecone

2nd January 2020 2nd Jan 20

KWind

ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
Brigette ace
I did a bug pine cone haul at the beach recently
Most were as large as my hands
Happy new year
January 3rd, 2020  
Kristin
Cool macro. Love the textures and tones.
January 3rd, 2020  
Lee ace
A marvellous item of nature well captured.
January 3rd, 2020  
