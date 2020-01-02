Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2733
Just a Pinecone
2nd January 2020
2nd Jan 20
3
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
KWind
ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
3167
photos
441
followers
207
following
748% complete
View this month »
2726
2727
2728
2729
2730
2731
2732
2733
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D810
Taken
2nd January 2020 1:53pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Brigette
ace
I did a bug pine cone haul at the beach recently
Most were as large as my hands
Happy new year
January 3rd, 2020
Kristin
Cool macro. Love the textures and tones.
January 3rd, 2020
Lee
ace
A marvellous item of nature well captured.
January 3rd, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close
Most were as large as my hands
Happy new year