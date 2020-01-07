A Good & Bad Day

Crappy shot but it brings good news... my 2019 Year in Review photo book arrived and I quite like it!!



Not a great day here otherwise... no time for photos as I was completely obsessed with rental house issues. It appears one of our tenants as LEFT! No rent money yet and she's not communicating via any form. I spent hours on the phone with the BC Tenancy Board figuring out my next steps. Had to fill out paperwork and tape it on the front door. My mom came as my "witness" and we peeked in the kitchen window to find that the house was virtually deserted. No furniture in sight. So back home I went to make another call to the Tenancy Board. It appears more forms and wait times are in my future. I can't legally get inside for 4 days and then will have to wait another 5 to 10 business days to get an "order of possession" so I can change the locks and get MY house back. It's all so frustrating and emotionally draining. My head has been pounding most of the day!