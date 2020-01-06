Sign up
Photo 2737
Waves
Thanks for all the comments and favs on yesterday's shot. I took this at the same time.
6th January 2020
6th Jan 20
KWind
ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
5
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D810
Taken
5th January 2020 1:23pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Graeme Stevens
ace
great shot and capture of the crest
January 7th, 2020
Heidi K
Beautiful!
January 7th, 2020
Milanie
ace
Love the color of the water and the spray from the cresting waves. They were really roaring in that day!
January 7th, 2020
Taffy
ace
Wonderful capture of the power and patterns of the sea.
January 7th, 2020
eDorre Andresen
ace
Beautiful blue!
January 7th, 2020
