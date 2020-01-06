Previous
Next
Waves by kwind
Photo 2737

Waves

Thanks for all the comments and favs on yesterday's shot. I took this at the same time.
6th January 2020 6th Jan 20

KWind

ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
749% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Graeme Stevens ace
great shot and capture of the crest
January 7th, 2020  
Heidi K
Beautiful!
January 7th, 2020  
Milanie ace
Love the color of the water and the spray from the cresting waves. They were really roaring in that day!
January 7th, 2020  
Taffy ace
Wonderful capture of the power and patterns of the sea.
January 7th, 2020  
eDorre Andresen ace
Beautiful blue!
January 7th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise