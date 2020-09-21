Previous
He's Allowed to Drive by kwind
Photo 2996

He's Allowed to Drive

My baby passed his road test today and can drive now! He's rather happy! He was scheduled to do the test back in June but it got delayed because of Covid.
21st September 2020

KWind

ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
820% complete



Photo Details

marlboromaam ace
Congrats to your son and his mom! =)
September 22nd, 2020  
Shutterbug ace
Congrats. I remember the excitement of that day still.
September 22nd, 2020  
peta macarthur ace
Congrats, what a milestone!
September 22nd, 2020  
Milanie ace
You have a happy one tonight! Congratulations to your son.
September 22nd, 2020  
J A Byrdlip ace
congrats
September 22nd, 2020  
Melvina McCaw
Oh what a wonderful feeling!
September 22nd, 2020  
