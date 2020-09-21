Sign up
Photo 2996
He's Allowed to Drive
My baby passed his road test today and can drive now! He's rather happy! He was scheduled to do the test back in June but it got delayed because of Covid.
21st September 2020
21st Sep 20
KWind
ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
3430
photos
430
followers
200
following
marlboromaam
ace
Congrats to your son and his mom! =)
September 22nd, 2020
Shutterbug
ace
Congrats. I remember the excitement of that day still.
September 22nd, 2020
peta macarthur
ace
Congrats, what a milestone!
September 22nd, 2020
Milanie
ace
You have a happy one tonight! Congratulations to your son.
September 22nd, 2020
J A Byrdlip
ace
congrats
September 22nd, 2020
Melvina McCaw
Oh what a wonderful feeling!
September 22nd, 2020
