Previous
Next
Photo 3007
Dolphins
Some dolphins passed by tonight.
2nd October 2020
2nd Oct 20
4
2
KWind
ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
3441
photos
424
followers
198
following
823% complete
View this month »
3000
3001
3002
3003
3004
3005
3006
3007
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
4
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D810
Taken
2nd October 2020 6:27pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Esther Rosenberg
ace
I get always excited seeing dolphins. It looks like they are going bullet fast. Nice timing on getting them a bit out of the water and with all the splashes.
October 3rd, 2020
Milanie
ace
That would be so exciting.
October 3rd, 2020
eDorre Andresen
ace
Love the sense of movement in this shot!
October 3rd, 2020
bkb in the city
Very cool to see
October 3rd, 2020
