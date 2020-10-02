Previous
Dolphins by kwind
Photo 3007

Dolphins

Some dolphins passed by tonight.
2nd October 2020 2nd Oct 20

KWind

@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
Photo Details

Esther Rosenberg ace
I get always excited seeing dolphins. It looks like they are going bullet fast. Nice timing on getting them a bit out of the water and with all the splashes.
October 3rd, 2020  
Milanie ace
That would be so exciting.
October 3rd, 2020  
eDorre Andresen ace
Love the sense of movement in this shot!
October 3rd, 2020  
bkb in the city
Very cool to see
October 3rd, 2020  
