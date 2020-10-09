Previous
Happy Birthday Dad by kwind
Happy Birthday Dad

My dad turned 81 today. I baked his cake and my daughter decorated it. Mom cooked a delicious chicken dinner to celebrate.
KWind

julia ace
Cake looks great

And so does your Dad.. Happy birthday..
October 10th, 2020  
jackie edwards ace
Happy Birthday to Dad! a great birthday portrait!
October 10th, 2020  
Diana ace
I can only echo Julia, Happy Birthday to your Dad.
October 10th, 2020  
eDorre Andresen ace
Great smile! And cake! Congrats!
October 10th, 2020  
Alexandra DG
Happy birthday to your dad! May he be healthy & very happy! The cake is beautiful and seems delicious!
October 10th, 2020  
Babs ace
Happy birthday to your dad. He has a lovely smile. Hope he shares the beautiful cake with all the family.
October 10th, 2020  
Harbie ace
He certainly doesn't look 81! Happy Birthday!
October 10th, 2020  
