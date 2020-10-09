Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 3014
Happy Birthday Dad
My dad turned 81 today. I baked his cake and my daughter decorated it. Mom cooked a delicious chicken dinner to celebrate.
9th October 2020
9th Oct 20
7
2
KWind
ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
3448
photos
423
followers
198
following
julia
ace
Cake looks great
And so does your Dad.. Happy birthday..
October 10th, 2020
jackie edwards
ace
Happy Birthday to Dad! a great birthday portrait!
October 10th, 2020
Diana
ace
I can only echo Julia, Happy Birthday to your Dad.
October 10th, 2020
eDorre Andresen
ace
Great smile! And cake! Congrats!
October 10th, 2020
Alexandra DG
Happy birthday to your dad! May he be healthy & very happy! The cake is beautiful and seems delicious!
October 10th, 2020
Babs
ace
Happy birthday to your dad. He has a lovely smile. Hope he shares the beautiful cake with all the family.
October 10th, 2020
Harbie
ace
He certainly doesn't look 81! Happy Birthday!
October 10th, 2020
