Photo 3087
My Elf Shoes
A super quick iPhone shot of my feet and tree!
21st December 2020
21st Dec 20
5
0
KWind
ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
3521
photos
424
followers
196
following
845% complete
3080
3081
3082
3083
3084
3085
3086
3087
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
5
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Kathy A
ace
Very cute shoes Kim!
December 22nd, 2020
Diana
ace
Love your elf slippers an lovely colourful tree.
December 22nd, 2020
Lois
ace
Cute slippers!
December 22nd, 2020
sheri
Looks festive.
December 22nd, 2020
Ricksnap
ace
Cute shot, elegantly wrapped presents
December 22nd, 2020
