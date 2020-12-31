Previous
The Car by kwind
Photo 3097

The Car

Finally a photo of our new vehicle. It's been raining sideways since we got it but today it stopped long enough for me to get a photo.

It's 7:40pm on New Years Eve and I'm in my PJs laying in bed watching a food show and commenting on photos. Party goers we are not!! Happy New Years everyone!!
KWind

Peter Dulis ace
Nice wheels 😎
January 1st, 2021  
Kathy ace
Nice car and looks pretty snazzy parked there in front of your house. Happy New Year!
January 1st, 2021  
bruni ace
Spanking new car. Have you taken it for a ride yet. ]
Happy New Year.
January 1st, 2021  
Kathy A ace
It’s a nice looking car and I’m sure you’ll love getting to know it. Happy New Year to you and yours Kim
January 1st, 2021  
Milanie ace
The car's a beauty - spending a similar New Years Eve :)
January 1st, 2021  
