Photo 3097
The Car
Finally a photo of our new vehicle. It's been raining sideways since we got it but today it stopped long enough for me to get a photo.
It's 7:40pm on New Years Eve and I'm in my PJs laying in bed watching a food show and commenting on photos. Party goers we are not!! Happy New Years everyone!!
31st December 2020
31st Dec 20
5
0
KWind
ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
3531
photos
425
followers
196
following
848% complete
View this month »
3090
3091
3092
3093
3094
3095
3096
3097
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
5
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D810
Taken
31st December 2020 1:10pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Peter Dulis
ace
Nice wheels 😎
January 1st, 2021
Kathy
ace
Nice car and looks pretty snazzy parked there in front of your house. Happy New Year!
January 1st, 2021
bruni
ace
Spanking new car. Have you taken it for a ride yet. ]
Happy New Year.
January 1st, 2021
Kathy A
ace
It’s a nice looking car and I’m sure you’ll love getting to know it. Happy New Year to you and yours Kim
January 1st, 2021
Milanie
ace
The car's a beauty - spending a similar New Years Eve :)
January 1st, 2021
Happy New Year.