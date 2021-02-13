Previous
Next
Month of Hearts #13 by kwind
Photo 3141

Month of Hearts #13

Another gift from my friend who gives me hearts! They are felt dryer balls. Aren't they adorable!!!
13th February 2021 13th Feb 21

KWind

ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
860% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Lou Ann ace
They are wonderful, what a sweet gift for you!
February 14th, 2021  
Shutterbug ace
Very cute.











Very nice gift from your friend and Love that they are in a heart as well.

February 14th, 2021  
Brigette ace
A beautiful friend
What is a dryer ball?
February 14th, 2021  
Jane Pittenger ace
They are gorgeous. Nice shot of the texture too
February 14th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise