Photo 3141
Month of Hearts #13
Another gift from my friend who gives me hearts! They are felt dryer balls. Aren't they adorable!!!
13th February 2021
13th Feb 21
4
1
KWind
ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
View this month »
3134
3135
3136
3137
3138
3139
3140
3141
Views
6
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D810
Taken
9th February 2021 3:02pm
Tags
heart
,
hearts
,
monthofhearts
Lou Ann
ace
They are wonderful, what a sweet gift for you!
February 14th, 2021
Shutterbug
ace
Very cute.
Very nice gift from your friend and Love that they are in a heart as well.
February 14th, 2021
Brigette
ace
A beautiful friend
What is a dryer ball?
February 14th, 2021
Jane Pittenger
ace
They are gorgeous. Nice shot of the texture too
February 14th, 2021
365 Project
