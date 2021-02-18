Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 3146
Month of Hearts #18
Another item I just couldn't resist. I took this a couple of days ago when we had snow - that's the texture you see on the base.
Today is my parent's 54th wedding anniversary so I thought it would mark the day well.
18th February 2021
18th Feb 21
KWind
ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
Photo Details
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D810
Taken
13th February 2021 9:40am
summerfield
ace
very timely. happy anniversary to them, and many more. aces on the shot, kim.
February 19th, 2021
Lin
ace
Beautiful ♥
February 19th, 2021
Nicole Campbell
ace
Great idea to use the snow as a backdrop
February 19th, 2021
