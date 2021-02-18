Previous
Month of Hearts #18 by kwind
Month of Hearts #18

Another item I just couldn't resist. I took this a couple of days ago when we had snow - that's the texture you see on the base.

Today is my parent's 54th wedding anniversary so I thought it would mark the day well.
KWind

@kwind
summerfield ace
very timely. happy anniversary to them, and many more. aces on the shot, kim.
February 19th, 2021  
Lin ace
Beautiful ♥
February 19th, 2021  
Nicole Campbell ace
Great idea to use the snow as a backdrop
February 19th, 2021  
