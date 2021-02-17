Sign up
Discuss
Photo 3145
Month of Hearts #17
This was a gift from my sister for my 50th birthday!
17th February 2021
17th Feb 21
3
0
KWind
ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
3579
photos
438
followers
194
following
View this month »
3138
3139
3140
3141
3142
3143
3144
3145
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D810
Taken
9th February 2021 3:09pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
heart
,
hearts
,
monthofhearts
Susan
ace
Love this.
February 17th, 2021
marlboromaam (Mags)
ace
Very nice! Is that a stone heart?
February 17th, 2021
Bep
Nice one!
February 17th, 2021
