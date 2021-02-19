Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 3147
Month of Hearts #19
We tried out a hot chocolate bomb for the first time. The other heart items are old and have been photographed over the years for my heart month.
Here's how a hot chocolate bomb works:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Yv5si3YthHk
19th February 2021
19th Feb 21
4
1
KWind
ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
3581
photos
439
followers
194
following
862% complete
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D810
Taken
12th February 2021 12:34pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
heart
,
hearts
,
monothhearts
Kim
ace
Love how you included all the hearts in your composition. My grandkids had hot chocolate bombs at our Christmas gathering and really enjoyed them!
February 20th, 2021
Harry J Benson
ace
Looks tempting
February 20th, 2021
Esther Rosenberg
ace
Love the commentary on YouTube, yum, that looks good!
February 20th, 2021
marlboromaam (Mags)
ace
Yum!
February 20th, 2021
