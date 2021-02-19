Previous
Month of Hearts #19 by kwind
Photo 3147

Month of Hearts #19

We tried out a hot chocolate bomb for the first time. The other heart items are old and have been photographed over the years for my heart month.

Here's how a hot chocolate bomb works: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Yv5si3YthHk
19th February 2021 19th Feb 21

Kim ace
Love how you included all the hearts in your composition. My grandkids had hot chocolate bombs at our Christmas gathering and really enjoyed them!
February 20th, 2021  
Harry J Benson ace
Looks tempting
February 20th, 2021  
Esther Rosenberg ace
Love the commentary on YouTube, yum, that looks good!
February 20th, 2021  
marlboromaam (Mags) ace
Yum!
February 20th, 2021  
