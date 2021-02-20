Previous
Next
Month of Hearts #20 by kwind
Photo 3148

Month of Hearts #20

I actually took this for last year's heart month but never used it. I thought I'd do so now. This was another birthday gift.
20th February 2021 20th Feb 21

KWind

ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
862% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

marlboromaam (Mags) ace
Such a sweet little bird house! A very lovely capture.
February 20th, 2021  
Brigette ace
Lovely
February 20th, 2021  
Nada ace
So sweet.
February 20th, 2021  
Bep
Lovely!
February 20th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise