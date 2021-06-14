Sign up
Photo 3262
18
My baby is 18 today!
14th June 2021
14th Jun 21
4
0
KWind
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
3696
photos
438
followers
191
following
3255
3256
3257
3258
3259
3260
3261
3262
Yoland
Happy Birthday to your baby.
The cake looks absolutely delicious!
June 15th, 2021
Sand Lily
Yummy looking cake and handsome son.
June 15th, 2021
Bill
Such conflicting emotions for parents when their kids hit those milestones.
June 15th, 2021
Dawn
Happy birthday to your son
June 15th, 2021
