18 by kwind
18

My baby is 18 today!
14th June 2021 14th Jun 21

KWind

@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
Yoland ace
Happy Birthday to your baby.
The cake looks absolutely delicious!
June 15th, 2021  
Sand Lily
Yummy looking cake and handsome son.
June 15th, 2021  
Bill ace
Such conflicting emotions for parents when their kids hit those milestones.
June 15th, 2021  
Dawn ace
Happy birthday to your son
June 15th, 2021  
