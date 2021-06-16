Previous
Anniversary Flowers by kwind
Photo 3264

Anniversary Flowers

My husband gave me these flowers yesterday for our anniversary.
16th June 2021

KWind

@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
Sharon Lee
Very sweet, love the heart
June 17th, 2021  
eDorre Andresen
Beautiful and a heart of course!
June 17th, 2021  
