Photo 3266
Old Photos
Back at the cabin and I brought a whole bunch of old photos in frames. We made two collage walls from childhood ruxton memories. They make me smile!!
18th June 2021
18th Jun 21
KWind
ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
3700
photos
437
followers
191
following
Kathy A
ace
I am so loving watching this cabin get transformed, you guys are doing a fabulous job
June 19th, 2021
Diana
ace
So amazing to see what the much loved cabin looks like now, well done!
June 19th, 2021
Babs
ace
Your cabin is looking amazing.
June 19th, 2021
