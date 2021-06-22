Previous
Mom's Garden Man by kwind
Photo 3270

Mom's Garden Man

We're back from the island and went to my parents for a visit tonight. Her garden is amazing and I thought this little scene was rather cute.
22nd June 2021 22nd Jun 21

KWind

@kwind

Gosia ace
It's great
June 23rd, 2021  
Kathy A ace
This is really cute
June 23rd, 2021  
Diana ace
It's gorgeous, love that smiling face.
June 23rd, 2021  
eDorre Andresen ace
What a giggle!
June 23rd, 2021  
