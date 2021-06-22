Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 3270
Mom's Garden Man
We're back from the island and went to my parents for a visit tonight. Her garden is amazing and I thought this little scene was rather cute.
22nd June 2021
22nd Jun 21
4
1
KWind
ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
3704
photos
437
followers
191
following
895% complete
View this month »
3263
3264
3265
3266
3267
3268
3269
3270
Photo Details
Views
13
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 11 Pro Max
Taken
22nd June 2021 6:49pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Gosia
ace
It's great
June 23rd, 2021
Kathy A
ace
This is really cute
June 23rd, 2021
Diana
ace
It's gorgeous, love that smiling face.
June 23rd, 2021
eDorre Andresen
ace
What a giggle!
June 23rd, 2021
Leave a Comment
