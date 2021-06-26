Sign up
Photo 3274
The Graduate
Today was the day... he got his diploma!!
26th June 2021
26th Jun 21
2
1
KWind
ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
3708
photos
437
followers
191
following
3267
3268
3269
3270
3271
3272
3273
3274
Views
5
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 11 Pro Max
Taken
26th June 2021 1:58pm
Privacy
Public
Diana
ace
Congratulations, a super man after all :-)
June 27th, 2021
eDorre Andresen
ace
Congrats! Cool shirt!
June 27th, 2021
