Catamaran

This large catamaran passed super close to the cliff last night. The photo doesn't do the situation justice but it was rather surreal. The water was like glass and it was nice and warm.
26th July 2021

KWind

ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
Milanie ace
Nice shot - haven't seen a catamaran in many many years (50+) the water looks beautiful
July 27th, 2021  
gloria jones ace
Great capture
July 27th, 2021  
