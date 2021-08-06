Previous
Search and Rescue by kwind
Photo 3315

Search and Rescue

This large, yet quiet, search and rescue helicopter just passed by following the coast line closely. We went into the patio to check it out. Not sure what’s up!!
6th August 2021 6th Aug 21

KWind

bkb in the city
Great capture
August 7th, 2021  
Babs ace
I hope he is just going home for lunch and not in search of a disaster.
August 7th, 2021  
