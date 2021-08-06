Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 3315
Search and Rescue
This large, yet quiet, search and rescue helicopter just passed by following the coast line closely. We went into the patio to check it out. Not sure what’s up!!
6th August 2021
6th Aug 21
2
0
KWind
ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
3749
photos
425
followers
187
following
908% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
14
Comments
2
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
bkb in the city
Great capture
August 7th, 2021
Babs
ace
I hope he is just going home for lunch and not in search of a disaster.
August 7th, 2021
