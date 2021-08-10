Previous
Next
They Jumped by kwind
Photo 3319

They Jumped

My daughter and her friend.
10th August 2021 10th Aug 21

KWind

ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
909% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

moni kozi ace
Excellent shot. Very nice sene. They have the courage!!! Good for them
August 11th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise