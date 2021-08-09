Previous
Beautiful Victoria by kwind
Beautiful Victoria

We were in Victoria for the night and walked the inner harbour - it's such a beautiful city known for its hanging baskets.
KWind

@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
Kitty Hawke ace
They are very lovely.....so full and bright.
August 9th, 2021  
Pyrrhula
They looks spectaculair indeed. Great shot to show them.
August 9th, 2021  
marlboromaam (Mags)
So gorgeous!
So gorgeous!
August 9th, 2021  
Carole Sandford
Stunning!
Stunning!
August 9th, 2021  
Julie Ryan
Those are fabulous
August 9th, 2021  
