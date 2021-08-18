Previous
Love's by kwind
My daughter and I had the most delicious ice cream cones at Love's Ice Cream Boutique today! I can't begin to describe how tasty it was!!
KWind

@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
marlboromaam (Mags) ace
That looks very tasty!
August 19th, 2021  
Brigette ace
Give that to me 🤣
August 19th, 2021  
Casablanca ace
Wow!! I’ll join you! 🤗🤗
August 19th, 2021  
Julie Ryan
It looks pretty too
August 19th, 2021  
*lynn ace
Yum!
August 19th, 2021  
Milanie ace
This looks wonderful!
August 19th, 2021  
