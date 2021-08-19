Sign up
Photo 3328
Forest Fire
We travelled to our island today. And on the way we spotted a forest fire near my old hometown of Ladysmith. This is what it looks like from the cabin now. Hopefully it gets under control soon. We can see helicopters and planes from here.
19th August 2021
19th Aug 21
1
0
KWind
ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
Shutterbug
ace
Hope they got it out. We couldn't even go out today because of bad smoke.
August 20th, 2021
