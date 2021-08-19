Previous
Forest Fire by kwind
Forest Fire

We travelled to our island today. And on the way we spotted a forest fire near my old hometown of Ladysmith. This is what it looks like from the cabin now. Hopefully it gets under control soon. We can see helicopters and planes from here.
19th August 2021 19th Aug 21

Shutterbug ace
Hope they got it out. We couldn’t even go out today because of bad smoke.
August 20th, 2021  
