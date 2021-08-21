Previous
Next
Clam shells by kwind
Photo 3330

Clam shells

21st August 2021 21st Aug 21

KWind

ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
912% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Ingrid ace
Great pov!
August 22nd, 2021  
moni kozi ace
Wow! Such a daring approach and such a great result!
August 22nd, 2021  
Elizabeth ace
These look like giant clams! Great shot.
August 22nd, 2021  
Diana ace
Fabulous pov and scene.
August 22nd, 2021  
Sally Ings ace
I like your low pov
August 22nd, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise