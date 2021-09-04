Previous
Fire Pit by kwind
Fire Pit

We finished the last room in the cabin today... our fire pit area. Just need to paint the ceiling white. I’m in love with the space ! It’s so cozy!!
4th September 2021 4th Sep 21

KWind

Taffy ace
Charming!!
September 5th, 2021  
eDorre Andresen ace
So neat! Congrats!
September 5th, 2021  
