Photo 3344
Fire Pit
We finished the last room in the cabin today... our fire pit area. Just need to paint the ceiling white. I’m in love with the space ! It’s so cozy!!
4th September 2021
4th Sep 21
2
0
KWind
ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 11 Pro Max
Taken
4th September 2021 1:04pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Taffy
ace
Charming!!
September 5th, 2021
eDorre Andresen
ace
So neat! Congrats!
September 5th, 2021
