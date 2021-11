Dingy Rescue

Had a lot of rain recently and particularly yesterday! You might have heard in the news about Vancouver being cut off from the rest of the province. All our major highways are either flooded or destroyed because of landslides. Luckily, today was sunny and not windy so we decided to head to the cabin to check on our dinghy which we had left floating. This is how we found it. Very full of water! We’re here for the night only and will be bringing the dingy ashore when we leave tomorrow!