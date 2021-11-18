Sign up
Photo 3419
A Few Leaves Left
Most leaves are off but we did find a few while we walked the island a couple of days ago.
18th November 2021
18th Nov 21
KWind
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
3853
photos
419
followers
185
following
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
4
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D810
Taken
16th November 2021 2:36pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Linda Godwin
They have given their all to the trees. It’s been very colorful here this year hope you have also enjoyed their beauty
November 19th, 2021
Nada
ace
Gorgeous color and light
November 19th, 2021
Mags
ace
Lovely color, shape and DOF!
November 19th, 2021
Lin
ace
Great pov
November 19th, 2021
