A Few Leaves Left by kwind
Photo 3419

A Few Leaves Left

Most leaves are off but we did find a few while we walked the island a couple of days ago.
18th November 2021 18th Nov 21

KWind

kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
Linda Godwin
They have given their all to the trees. It’s been very colorful here this year hope you have also enjoyed their beauty
November 19th, 2021  
Nada ace
Gorgeous color and light
November 19th, 2021  
Mags ace
Lovely color, shape and DOF!
November 19th, 2021  
Lin ace
Great pov
November 19th, 2021  
