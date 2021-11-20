Sign up
Photo 3421
Government Dock
Our view the other day when we brought our boat into the dock in Ladysmith. The ramp we trailer our boat to is parallel to this dock straight ahead.
20th November 2021
20th Nov 21
3
1
KWind
ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
3855
photos
418
followers
185
following
937% complete
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 11 Pro Max
Taken
17th November 2021 11:08am
Privacy
Public
*lynn
ace
amazing reflections ...fav
November 21st, 2021
Diana
ace
Fabulous capture and reflections.
November 21st, 2021
Kathy A
ace
Wow, amazing reflections!
November 21st, 2021
