Two Become One

A piece of a driftwood tree root with rocks wedged in its crevices. I find it amazing that wind, water and incredible storms can cause the two to become one!



We are currently experiencing number two of three "atmospheric rivers". This appears to be the new term indicating a shitload of rain is going to fall. Here's hoping my province doesn't experience more flooding and our highways, which just recently opened up again, survive these storms.