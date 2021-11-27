Previous
Two Become One by kwind
Two Become One

A piece of a driftwood tree root with rocks wedged in its crevices. I find it amazing that wind, water and incredible storms can cause the two to become one!

We are currently experiencing number two of three "atmospheric rivers". This appears to be the new term indicating a shitload of rain is going to fall. Here's hoping my province doesn't experience more flooding and our highways, which just recently opened up again, survive these storms.
KWind

@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
Photo Details

LManning (Laura)
That is incredibly cool! I like the contrasting textures of the rocks and the wood.
Stay safe, and fingers crossed from Ontario for your infrastructure to hold up.
November 28th, 2021  
Jane Pittenger
Nature’s wonders. Ontario sounds pretty scary
November 28th, 2021  
summerfield
i see faces!
November 28th, 2021  
