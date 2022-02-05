Sign up
Photo 3498
Month of Hearts #5
5th February 2022
5th Feb 22
2
0
KWind
ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
3932
photos
413
followers
176
following
958% complete
3498
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 11 Pro Max
Taken
3rd February 2022 10:13am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
monthofhearts
Brigette
ace
sweet - you are such a beacon for these hearts!!
February 5th, 2022
Jacqueline
ace
Fun find!
February 5th, 2022
