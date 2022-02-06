Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 3499
Month of Hearts #6
6th February 2022
6th Feb 22


KWind
ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
3933
photos
413
followers
176
following
958% complete
View this month »
3492
3493
3494
3495
3496
3497
3498
3499
Photo Details
Views

Comments

Fav's

Album
365
Camera
NIKON D810
Taken
31st January 2022 1:06pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
monthofhearts
Beryl Lloyd
ace
So arty-crafty and beautiful !
February 6th, 2022
Joan Robillard
ace
Lovely
February 6th, 2022
Issi Bannerman
ace
That's gorgeous!
February 6th, 2022
Mave
Lovely
February 6th, 2022
