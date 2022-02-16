Previous
Month of Hearts #16 by kwind
Photo 3509

Month of Hearts #16

16th February 2022 16th Feb 22

KWind

ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
Mickey Anderson ace
Very nice, we have had a Screech Owl visiting the last few nights at the feeders looking for mice! This one looks alot calmer!!!
February 16th, 2022  
Casablanca ace
This is delightful
February 16th, 2022  
Linda Godwin
Very cute
February 16th, 2022  
Kitty Hawke ace
How very lovely. I have a small hanging heart with this message on too...
February 16th, 2022  
