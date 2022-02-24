Sign up
Photo 3517
Month of Hearts #24
24th February 2022
24th Feb 22
KWind
ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
3510
3511
3512
3513
3514
3515
3516
3517
Views
10
Comments
5
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D810
Taken
22nd February 2022 10:36am
Tags
monthofhearts
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Wonderful heart shot with great colors.
February 24th, 2022
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
Lovely shot
February 24th, 2022
Diana
ace
Such stunning hearts and tones.
February 24th, 2022
LManning (Laura)
ace
Love these colours!
February 24th, 2022
jackie edwards
ace
Pretty easy to compose this one (or these two🤭)
February 24th, 2022
