Month of Hearts #26 by kwind
Month of Hearts #26

26th February 2022 26th Feb 22

KWind

I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
Diana
Great shot of this beautiful heart, love the bokeh too.
February 26th, 2022  
mittens (Marilyn)
This is very pretty and I like the bokeh, too.
February 26th, 2022  
Peter Dulis
lovely
February 26th, 2022  
