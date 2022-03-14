Sign up
Photo 3535
Flowers on Plant pot
14th March 2022
14th Mar 22
10
0
KWind
ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
3969
photos
408
followers
175
following
968% complete
View this month »
3528
3529
3530
3531
3532
3533
3534
3535
Photo Details
Views
14
Comments
10
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D810
Taken
14th March 2022 9:40am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
It is very pretty.
March 14th, 2022
Kim
ace
Pretty planter!
March 14th, 2022
Margaret Brown
ace
Nice patterning
March 14th, 2022
carol white
ace
Lovely patterns
March 14th, 2022
Jacqueline
ace
Lovely!
March 14th, 2022
Lin
ace
Love the textures
March 14th, 2022
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Love this - the design , colours and texture of the raised design on the pot !
March 14th, 2022
Agnes
Beautiful design
March 14th, 2022
Mags
ace
That's a lovely pot!
March 14th, 2022
Pat Knowles
ace
Nice pot….fresh & clean.
March 14th, 2022
