Flowers on Plant pot by kwind
Photo 3535

Flowers on Plant pot

14th March 2022 14th Mar 22

KWind

ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
mittens (Marilyn) ace
It is very pretty.
March 14th, 2022  
Kim ace
Pretty planter!
March 14th, 2022  
Margaret Brown ace
Nice patterning
March 14th, 2022  
carol white ace
Lovely patterns
March 14th, 2022  
Jacqueline ace
Lovely!
March 14th, 2022  
Lin ace
Love the textures
March 14th, 2022  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Love this - the design , colours and texture of the raised design on the pot !
March 14th, 2022  
Agnes
Beautiful design
March 14th, 2022  
Mags ace
That's a lovely pot!
March 14th, 2022  
Pat Knowles ace
Nice pot….fresh & clean.
March 14th, 2022  
