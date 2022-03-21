Previous
Another of the Sea Lions by kwind
Photo 3542

Another of the Sea Lions

A follow up to yesterday's post... after the sea lions yelled at each other (last photo) one of them jumped in. Soon afterwards the other one did too and then they all swam away.
KWind

@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
Diana ace
A fabulous action shot and timing, looks like a proper dive. Hope it did not land on the one already in the water.
March 22nd, 2022  
