Photo 3542
Another of the Sea Lions
A follow up to yesterday's post... after the sea lions yelled at each other (last photo) one of them jumped in. Soon afterwards the other one did too and then they all swam away.
21st March 2022
21st Mar 22
KWind
ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
3976
photos
408
followers
175
following
Diana
ace
A fabulous action shot and timing, looks like a proper dive. Hope it did not land on the one already in the water.
March 22nd, 2022
