Resting Eagle by kwind
Photo 3547

Resting Eagle

Lots of eagles out today... this one took a rest from chasing the crows.
26th March 2022 26th Mar 22

KWind

ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
