Rockies by kwind
Photo 3549

Rockies

We were just on a plane and soon we’ll be on another. Paris is our destination and I can not express how excited I am to walk on cobblestoned streets.
28th March 2022 28th Mar 22

KWind

I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
Mags ace
All I can say is WOW!
March 28th, 2022  
Milanie ace
Fabulous capture out the window of the mountain peaks
March 28th, 2022  
Judith Johnson
This looks amazing, enjoy Paris
March 28th, 2022  
Carole Sandford ace
A great view from the plane window!
March 28th, 2022  
