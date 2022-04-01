Sign up
Photo 3553
Opera House
We toured the Paris Opera house today. It was beautiful and very gold. Reminded me of the fancy Russian palaces we visited 3 years ago.
1st April 2022
1st Apr 22
1
1
KWind
ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
3987
photos
410
followers
175
following
973% complete
3546
3547
3548
3549
3550
3551
3552
3553
Views
7
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D810
Taken
1st April 2022 1:27am
Privacy
Public
Joan Robillard
ace
Beautiful
April 1st, 2022
