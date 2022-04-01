Previous
Next
Opera House by kwind
Photo 3553

Opera House

We toured the Paris Opera house today. It was beautiful and very gold. Reminded me of the fancy Russian palaces we visited 3 years ago.
1st April 2022 1st Apr 22

KWind

ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
973% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Joan Robillard ace
Beautiful
April 1st, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise