Previous
Next
Bruges by kwind
Photo 3555

Bruges

Day trip to Bruges, Belgium from Paris. Such a beautiful city!!
3rd April 2022 3rd Apr 22

KWind

ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
973% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Diana ace
One of my favourite European cities, such a beautiful capture of these wonderful buildings and architecture. Is that hubby marching on towards the entrance, I like the way you composed this shot.
April 3rd, 2022  
Judith Johnson
I like the composition too with the shadows and the cobbles in the foreground
April 3rd, 2022  
summerfield ace
ah, bruges. i had so many fond beautiful memories in this city when i lived in belgium so many years ago. so nice to see these beautiful buildings again. aces!
April 3rd, 2022  
Casablanca ace
I know exactly where you are standing! We love Bruges and I have photos of this very square! Enjoy. It is a fabulous city.
April 3rd, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise