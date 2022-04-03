Sign up
Photo 3555
Bruges
Day trip to Bruges, Belgium from Paris. Such a beautiful city!!
3rd April 2022
3rd Apr 22
4
3
KWind
ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
3989
photos
411
followers
175
following
973% complete
View this month »
3548
3549
3550
3551
3552
3553
3554
3555
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
4
Fav's
3
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Diana
ace
One of my favourite European cities, such a beautiful capture of these wonderful buildings and architecture. Is that hubby marching on towards the entrance, I like the way you composed this shot.
April 3rd, 2022
Judith Johnson
I like the composition too with the shadows and the cobbles in the foreground
April 3rd, 2022
summerfield
ace
ah, bruges. i had so many fond beautiful memories in this city when i lived in belgium so many years ago. so nice to see these beautiful buildings again. aces!
April 3rd, 2022
Casablanca
ace
I know exactly where you are standing! We love Bruges and I have photos of this very square! Enjoy. It is a fabulous city.
April 3rd, 2022
