Mooring Buoy by kwind
Mooring Buoy

We’re on the island and today was historic. We had a 1 ton concrete block dropped off and a proper mooring buoy installed so our boat will be safe and not escape during big storms.
13th April 2022 13th Apr 22

KWind

Kathy ace
That's great. I like how little the tug boat is that's "parking" it.
April 14th, 2022  
Esther Rosenberg ace
What a process...Neat action shot
April 14th, 2022  
