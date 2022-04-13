Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 3565
Mooring Buoy
We’re on the island and today was historic. We had a 1 ton concrete block dropped off and a proper mooring buoy installed so our boat will be safe and not escape during big storms.
13th April 2022
13th Apr 22
2
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
KWind
ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
3999
photos
411
followers
175
following
976% complete
View this month »
3558
3559
3560
3561
3562
3563
3564
3565
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D810
Taken
13th April 2022 10:10am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Kathy
ace
That's great. I like how little the tug boat is that's "parking" it.
April 14th, 2022
Esther Rosenberg
ace
What a process...Neat action shot
April 14th, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close